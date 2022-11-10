UK student and Beechwood grad who faces criminal charges for racial slurs, violence banned from school















A University of Kentucky student who faces criminal charges after an online video showed her using racial slurs and physically attacking a black student employee has now been banned from the university — and won’t be allowed to return.

Sophia Rosing, 22, a Beechwood High School graduate and a senior marketing major, was arrested over the weekend for attacking a young black woman who was working the desk at Boyd Hall, a UK dormitory. Rosing, who was apparently intoxicated, became abusive and was videotaped as she became violent and used a racial slur over 200 times until the police came and ultimately arrested her. She then abused a police officer.

She was charged with third-degree assault a Class D Felony that carries a possible one-to-five year prison sentence for biting and kicking the police officer. She also faces three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault involving the student employee who was trying to settle her down, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. She appeared in Fayette District Court in Lexington, pleaded not guilty, and posted a $10,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is November 15.

The video has captured the attention of media around the world.

Her attorney, Fred Peters, told the press that “She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady” and added that she would undergo sensitivity training after leaving the university. He had announced that she planned to withdrawl from the university on her own.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a letter to the campus community on Wednesday that Sophia Rosing, a senior from Ft. Mitchell, is no longer a student there.

Some of the other points of his letter stated:

• Within hours of learning about this incident, she was suspended on an interim basis, which banned her from campus during the investigation.

• I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student.

• She is permanently banned from the campus.

• Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.

• Further charges could be forthcoming based on these investigations.

Capilouto added: “As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.”

He noted, “I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.”

Hundreds of students gathered on campus in a rally to support Kylah Spring, the freshman student who was abused by Rosing.

