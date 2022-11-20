













Thomas More University recently hosted over 50 black high school students from Holmes and Campbell County High Schools through the Dr. James E. Randolph Medical, Healthcare, and Scientific Leadership Program.

The campus visit concluded the inaugural year of an ongoing initiative that included visits to various labs and classrooms across the Thomas More University campus, with sessions on nursing, exercise science, biology, and chemistry.

William Wetzel, Ph.D., chair of the chemistry department, and Jyoti Saraswat, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics, lead the initiative for Thomas More.

“Over the past year, you have had a chance to learn about Dr. James Randolph, a pioneer in healthcare in the Northern Kentucky area, but you have also had an opportunity to hear about a ‘day in the life’ of the many African American doctors, nurses, scientists, and students who are leaders in our community,” Wetzel told the students in attendance. “Over the course of the sessions, you will have an opportunity to sit in the same labs and classrooms that they did. You’ll have an opportunity to learn about and see first-hand some of the exciting techniques and equipment that undergraduate students at Thomas More in healthcare-related fields have an opportunity to use every day.”

The students also met with an enrollment counselor who provided insight to college logistical questions. The immersive experience allowed students to experience college life for a day.

“It was great to walk around a college campus, because I’ll be attending college soon,” said Holmes High School student Monae Baldwin.

Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. concluded the visit, speaking to students about the possibilities of choosing STEM fields.

The program seeks to inspire Black students in Northern Kentucky to become professionals in medical, healthcare, and scientific settings through academic enrichment, leadership development, civic engagement, and mentoring.

Program ideation started in late 2021, with the release of a series of videos in spring of 2022 that showcase Black professionals explaining their educational and career paths. Thomas More contributed four videos, featuring both current students and alumni of the University, which were presented in local high schools with the intention of encouraging minority students to pursue a degree in the STEM fields.

