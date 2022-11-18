State’s unemployment rate rises slightly as more people say they are looking for work















Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC).

The preliminary October 2022 jobless rate was up 0.1 percentage points from September 2022 but was down 0.7 percentage points from the 4.6% recorded for the state one year ago.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for October 2022 was 3.7%, which was up 0.2 percentage points from September 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based upon estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working and includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 2,060,078 in October 2022, a decrease of 1,983 individuals from September 2022. The number of people employed in October decreased by 3,976 to 1,979,907 while the number of unemployed increased by 1,993 to 80,171.

“Kentucky’s unemployment rate rose slightly in October as more people reported that they were looking for work,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) Director Mike Clark, Ph.D. “Estimates of both the number of people employed and the number in the labor force have declined in recent months.”



In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose by 1,200 jobs in October 2022 compared to September 2022. Kentucky’s nonfarm employment was up 67,100 jobs or 3.5% compared to October 2021.

Nonfarm data is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics program. According to the survey, employment increased for five of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) job sectors in October 2022, decreased for three, and was unchanged for three.

Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality sector grew by 2,200 positions from September 2022 to October 2022, a gain of 1.1%. This sector added 17,500 jobs or 9.3% compared to October 2021. Employment in the arts, entertainment and recreation subsector rose by 700 jobs from September to October. The accommodations and food services subsector added 1,500 jobs in October.

“Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality businesses have steadily added workers over the past year and have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels,” said Clark.

Kentucky’s educational and health services sector gained 1,000 positions in October 2022. All of this growth occurred in the healthcare and social assistance subsector, which was up 1,000 jobs in October. Employment in the educational services subsector did not change from September to October. Since last October, this sector has grown by 11,300 jobs or 4%.

Government sector employment increased by 300 jobs from September 2022 to October 2022. Employment was up by 200 jobs in the federal government; up 200 positions in state government; and down 100 jobs in local government. Employment in the total government sector grew by 8,000 positions or 2.7% compared to October 2021.

Employment in the other services sector grew by 300 jobs in October 2022. This sector had 400 more positions compared to October 2021. This sector includes repairs and maintenance, personal care services and religious organizations.

Kentucky’s manufacturing sector added 100 positions from September 2022 to October 2022. Durable goods manufacturers added 300 jobs in October while employment among non-durable goods manufacturers was down by 200 jobs. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment was up 2,700 positions or 1.1% since October 2021.

Employment in Kentucky’s mining and logging sector was unchanged in October. This sector was up 200 jobs from October 2021.

Kentucky’s trade, transportation and utilities sector had the same of jobs from September to October. However, employment was up 11,600 jobs or 2.8% compared to a year ago. The retail trade subsector had 700 more jobs in October but the gains were offset by a loss of 400 jobs in the wholesale trade subsector and a loss of 300 jobs in the transportation, warehousing and utilities subsector.

Employment in the information services sector did not change from September to October. The industries in this sector include traditional publishing as well as software publishing; motion pictures and broadcasting; and telecommunications. The number of jobs in this sector grew by 900 or 4.2% from one year ago.

The financial activities sector fell by 500 jobs from September 2022 to October 2022. Most of the decrease occurred in the finance and insurance subsector, which was down 400 jobs from September to October. Employment in the real estate, rental and leasing subsector was down 100 jobs in October. The financial activities sector rose by 1,400 jobs compared to last October.

Construction employment decreased by 500 jobs in October 2022 or 0.6% from September, but was up 2,100 positions or 2.7% from one year ago.

Employment in Kentucky’s professional and business services sector contracted by 1,700 jobs or 0.7% in October 2022. Employment was up by 200 jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services subsector from September to October and up 100 jobs in the management of companies subsector. The administrative, support and waste management subsector lost 2,000 jobs. Employment in this sector was up by 11,000 jobs or 5% since October 2021.

“Kentucky’s professional and business services saw significant employment gains during the first half of 2022,” said Clark. “Despite falling somewhat from its peak in June, employment in this sector remains high compared to historic levels.”

Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are seasonally adjusted.

Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events, such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. However, due to the small sample size, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

To learn more about Kentucky labor market information, visit http://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.

Kentucky Center for Statistics