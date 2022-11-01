St. Vincent de Paul NKY’s 15th Turkeyfoot Trot returns to TMU Nov. 5; registration available online

The 15th annual Turkeyfoot Trot is back again for another year of fun. And this year, you get to sleep in.
The 5k starts at noon on Saturday, November 5, at Thomas More University. There will be pre-race stretches offered by Stretch Lab Ft. Wright and pre-race coffee and hot chocolate from Ft. Mitchell Biggby.
A post-race after-party is also planned with food from Chick-fil-A, Izzy’s, Sub Station II, and Domino’s, and over 100 prizes for registered participants to win. This year’s event is presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust, Payroll Partners, DBL Law, and Bellevue Aerie 964, Fraternal Order of Eagles. All proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky to help neighbors struggling to make ends meet.
The annual 5k attracts nearly 500 people from all over the tri-state. The event is for all ages and includes a kid’s fun run immediately following the 5k. John Lomax, retired anchor of Good Morning Cincinnati on WKRC/Channel 12, will be emceeing the event.
Pre-registration is available online by visiting www.svdpnky.org.
The price to register is $25 for adults and $20 for children 14 years or younger. T-shirts are sold separately for $17, while supplies last. In-person registration is also an option at Tri-State Running Company during packet pick-up days on Thursday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tri-State Running Company is located at 148 Barnwood Drive in Edgewood. Day of race registration can be done online or in person, starting at 10:30 a.m. in Steigerwald Hall, Saints Center at Thomas More University. The cost increases to $30 for adults and $25 for children on race day.
All proceeds support St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. St. Vincent de Paul provides rent and utility assistance, food, clothing, and furniture to neighbors in need. However, most importantly, the ministry provides hope to those in crisis.
“I absolutely love the Turkeyfoot Trot,” Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul, Northern Kentucky. “It is an action-packed, fun day when so many from our community come together to support the outreach we provide to our neighbors. Despite running a 5K, I leave this day filled with energy and gratitude for our generous and loving community.”
For more information visit runsignup.com/TurkeyfootTrot or contact Lou Settle, Advancement Director at St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, at 859-446-7727 or lou.settle@svdpnky.org.
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky