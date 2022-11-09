A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie retain their federal seats; outcomes of state house, senate races

Nov 9th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Staff report

Voters have made their choices in races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and for state Senate and House, and they are:

• Senator Rand Paul has claimed his third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Charles Booker, the first Black Democractic nominee who faced him in the election.

• Rep. Thomas Massie will return to the U.S. House, having defeated Newport’s Matt Lehman.

• Gex Jay Williams has won the new 20th Senatorial District.

• Shelly Funke Frommeyer has prevailed in the 24th Senatorial District.

• Marianne Proctor is the winner in the 60th State Representative District.

• Savannah Maddox is 61st Representative winner.

• Kim Banta had no opposition for the 63rd Representative District.

• Kimberly Poore Moser was also unopposed for the 64th Representative District.

• Stephanie Dietz has defeated incumbent Buddy Wheatley to claim the 65th Representative District.

• Steve Rawlings is victor in the 66th Representative District.

• Rachel Roberts retains the 67th Representative District.

• Mike Clines will represent the 68th District, and

• Steve Doan will represent the 69th District.

To view the status of all results statewide, click here.

To see results of federal elections around the state, click here.


