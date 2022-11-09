Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie retain their federal seats; outcomes of state house, senate races















Staff report

Voters have made their choices in races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and for state Senate and House, and they are:

• Senator Rand Paul has claimed his third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Charles Booker, the first Black Democractic nominee who faced him in the election.

• Rep. Thomas Massie will return to the U.S. House, having defeated Newport’s Matt Lehman.

• Gex Jay Williams has won the new 20th Senatorial District.

• Shelly Funke Frommeyer has prevailed in the 24th Senatorial District.

• Marianne Proctor is the winner in the 60th State Representative District.

• Savannah Maddox is 61st Representative winner.

• Kim Banta had no opposition for the 63rd Representative District.

• Kimberly Poore Moser was also unopposed for the 64th Representative District.

• Stephanie Dietz has defeated incumbent Buddy Wheatley to claim the 65th Representative District.

• Steve Rawlings is victor in the 66th Representative District.

• Rachel Roberts retains the 67th Representative District.

• Mike Clines will represent the 68th District, and

• Steve Doan will represent the 69th District.

