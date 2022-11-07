‘Saluting our Heroes’ Veterans Day Observance to be held at Highland’s Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday















Highland’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell and the City of Fort Wright will present its annual Veterans Day Observance, Saluting Our Heroes, on Sunday, November 12, at 2 p.m.

The event honors all veterans, active duty personnel, reservists and military families.

The public is invited to attend, rain or shine.

Guest speaker is Felicia Huesman, founder and president of The Barracks Project.

The Barracks Project is a nonprofit providing emergency financial assistance to current service members and honorably discharged veterans. It focuses on keeping veterans from becoming homeless or unemployed, “Supportin the lives that fought for ours.”

For information, contact Kathleen Romero at 859-331-2499 or email kathleenromero391@gmail.com.