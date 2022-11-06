Road work begins on 13th Street in Newport, expect intermittent lane closures through Nov. 13















The City of Newport is alerting residents and motorists that work began Friday on a project to improve 13th Street.

The project will result in intermittent lane closures on Monmouth Street between 11th Street and Carothers Roads until Nov. 13.

The temporary traffic pattern will leave one lane northbound and one lane southbound open during the project, which may cause some inconvenience.

The work involves the installation of underground utilities related to the 13th Street improvement project, Newport City Manager Tom Fromme announced.

City of Newport