Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky















Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.

Join local historian and author Rick Pender as he shares a compendium of events, people, buildings, and unique and historical features and phenomena dating back to 14,000 B.C. during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 30.

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum, visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2jgosPgQZ-MyVjjVYZiFA



Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky.

Rick Pender is an award-winning arts journalist, editor, theater critic and occasional urban tour guide. He’s been writing about local history, arts and culture for more than 30 years. A graduate of Oberlin College with advanced degrees from Case Western Reserve University, he came to Cincinnati in 1980 to promote classical music station WGUC, then launched WNKU, Northern Kentucky University’s NPR station. He is an ardent admirer of the region’s many cultural attractions. He is also the author of 100 Things to Do in Cincinnati Before You Die and co-author of The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, a history of the NFL franchise.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. There will not be a NKY History Hour in December, but the sessions will return on Jan. 11, 2023 and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member.



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, is now on display through Jan. 8 with costumes created by legendary designer Edith Head and worn by Kentucky legend Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ memorabilia, and more will be on display.

Learn more here: https://bcmuseum.org/activities/holidays.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

