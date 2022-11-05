Reminder: Great Bridal Chase 5k, after-party in Covington on Sunday, still time to register















Reminder: The Great Bridal Chase 5K and reception-like after-party will take place Sunday, November 6th, as runaway brides, tethered partners and bridal/bachelorette parties will make their way through the streets of historic Covington.

After completing the 5K, participants will receive a premium finisher’s medal and will be directed to an elegant post-race experience with champagne, dessert, flowers and more! The private after party will be held in Hotel Covington’s courtyard, where runners can enjoy music, photo opportunities and comfortable seating.

In addition to three registration options, participants may also upgrade their registration to access a VIP Lounge with exclusive perks.

The Great Bridal Chase gives runners and walkers the opportunity to raise funds for their favorite organizations. During the registration process, registrants may select or add a charity and 10 percent of their registration will be donated to the non-profit of their choice.

You don’t have to be married or engaged to join us and wedding attire isn’t required. All that is required is for runners and walkers to show up and enjoy All of the Party, None of the Commitment.

Prizes will be awarded to the top runners along with the best costumes and largest teams at the post-race reception party. Individuals can register the morning of the race if they have not signed up yet!



For more information and to register, visit TheGreatBridalChase.com.