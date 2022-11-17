Purple People Bridge to kick off holiday season with lighting ceremony, sign unveiling November 18















Northern Kentuckians are invited to join Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr. and local officials to light the Purple People Bridge for the first time this Holiday season.

The annual Winter Nights & River Lights event will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. at the Newport approach of the bridge.

Thousands of white and purple LED lights will bring the Purple People Bridge to life this winter. Projection displays and music will add to the merriment, along with a 25-foot-tall Wish Tree. This Wish Tree is a program that connects with the community to provide gifts for individuals in need such as troubled teens, disabled individuals, and disadvantaged seniors. A new element this year will be a unique glowing yard art installation for all to enjoy along the bridge approach ramps in Newport and Cincinnati by BLINK Artist Dan Shields.

Throughout the season, visitors will be able to view projected lighting and displays and listen to seasonal music as they walk on the bridge. The lights will be on every night from November 18 – January 8.

The Purple People Bridge Company will also be unveiling the first welcome sign on the Purple People Bridge from 5-5:30 p.m. prior to the bridge lighting. After a year-long celebration for the Purple People Bridge’s 150th anniversary, the bridge company is honoring this milestone by unveiling the new welcome sign.

Representative Rachel Roberts will be on hand to provide a Proclamation from the Kentucky General Assembly recognizing the Purple People Bridge and its 150th anniversary. Commissioner Dennis Keene of the KY Department of Local Government will read a proclamation on behalf of Representative Roberts. The new welcome sign honors the Purple People Bridge’s history, as a permanent fixture and iconic landmark in our community.

The Purple People Bridge Company