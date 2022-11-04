Passport’s One-Stop Help Center in Covington offers special services to Medicaid members in region















Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare held a grand opening ceremony for its new One-Stop Help Center in Covington. The new center, located at 1513 Madison Avenue, will offer special services tailored to the needs of Passport’s Medicaid members in the region.

Passport recently opened One-Stop Help Centers in Owensboro, Lexington, Hazard, and Bowling Green as wekk. They are part of Passport’s commitment to meeting the needs of its more than 300,000 Medicaid members by improving access to quality care and resources.

“It’s exciting to see barriers to health care removed for thousands of Kentuckians, and Passport is doing just that,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This One-Stop Help Center will be an important resource for Passport’s Medicaid members in Covington, and it is another way we are working to improve the overall health and well-being of our Kentucky families.”

Each One-Stop Help Center provides new member orientation sessions, face-to-face healthcare assistance, connections to behavioral health services and community-based organizations, live tutorials on how to use the Passport app, and private health risk and needs assessment sessions, among other services for both members and providers.

“The centers are an extension of our holistic approach to health and wellness,” said Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport. “These regional hubs help members take full advantage of Passport’s services and those of its partners.”

The center will also offer nutrition, cooking, and health classes. Members can also receive employment services support and assistance signing up for GED classes. In addition, visitors can find resources for assistance with food, housing, and utilities.

