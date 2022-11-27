ParentCamp offering a virtual program in partnership with National Alliance of Black School Educators on Nov. 30















In partnership with National Alliance of Black School Educators, ParentCamp is hosting a Virtual ParentCamp on November 30.

Facilitators who will drive powerful conversations about discipline practices, building relationships, and the importance of understanding culture and communication.

Registration is open now for Wednesday, November 30’s Virtual ParentCamp from 8-to 9 p.m.

Registration will turn off at 7 p.m.

To register, go to https://www.parentcamp.org/event/2022-11-30-vpc/.

Connect with parents, caregivers, educators, community members, anyone involved in a child’s life and build a support system across the country and across the globe. Virtual ParentCamps are facilitated conversations NOT presentations. The expertise is the entire room where everyone is seen, heard and valued. The time will fly, and you will leave wanting to know when the next one will be held.

These are sessions:

• Facilitator Cam F Awesome, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant, MO., a multi-time National Champion Heavyweight Olympic Boxer who hung up the gloves and picked up a microphone as a motivational speaker. He speaks on Resilience, Gratitude and Cultural Acceptance. He is a six-time USA National Champion, four-time Golden Gloves National Champion, two-time Olympic Trials Champion Heavyweight boxer, and former Captain of the USA National boxing team.

• Facilitator Dr. Sheila Jackson, Director, Family and School Partnerships Prince George’s County Public Schools, a passionate and committed Director, Family & School Partnerships; “Family & Community Engagement (FACE) & Partnerships are EVERYONE’S Responsibility.

• Facilitator Taron Williams, Restorative Practices Coordinator, NYC Department of Education, SIFI Field Certification whose experience includes Restorative Practices implementation and supervising mastered and bachelor level social workers, working with children, adolescents, young adults in dormitory and school settings, and coordinating and facilitating family involvement activities.

Julia Pile of Boone County is president of Parent Camp and organizes these free discussions for the public, parents, and school staff.