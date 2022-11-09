November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month; St. Elizabeth Healthcare urges screening















November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare is pushing to increase the number of people getting screened for lung cancer, especially those at risk for the disease.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. But if caught early in Stage I or II, patients have up to a 90% chance of curing that cancer.

As part of the commitment to help the people of Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, and the Greater Cincinnati area become the healthiest in the nation, physicians at St. Elizabeth have performed more low-dose CT scans (LDCT) than 95% of the healthcare systems in the country.

LDCT test at St. Elizabeth by the numbers:



• Physicians have seen a 123.3% increase in Stage I diagnoses.

• 72.4% fewer Stage IV diagnoses using the test.

• Since the program’s inception at St. Elizabeth, over 28,000 scans have been performed.



• 8,000 of those scans were performed in 2022 alone.

For National Lung Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, November 12, St. Elizabeth will keep its screening facilities open to ensure more people have access to the lifesaving LDCT test.