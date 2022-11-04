Notre Dame volleyball team will face top-ranked rival Assumption in semifinals of state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In the final Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings poll of the season, Louisville Assumption received 15 first-place votes and Notre Dame Academy was the top team on the other eight ballots submitted.

The debate over which team is better will end Friday when they meet in the semifinals of the state tournament at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the winner will return for the state final at 7 p.m.

Notre Dame defeated Whitley County, 25-6, 25-5, 25-12, on Thursday to reach the state final four for the third time in the last four years. The Pandas (32-5) have won eight straight matches, including a 3-2 victory over Assumption in the regular season finale on Oct. 11.

Assumption eliminated long-time rival Louisville Mercy, 25-19, 25-21, 25-13, in the state tournament’s final quarterfinal match on Thursday. The top-ranked Rockets (34-7) have won six post-season playoff matches in straight sets since their loss to Notre Dame.

The Pandas dominated their match against Whitley County behind a .623 hitting percentage. They had 42 kills with only four errors to post their 23rd victory in straight sets this season.

Notre Dame’s leading hitter was sophomore Riley McCloskey with 10 kills in 14 attempts and no errors for a .714 percentage. Freshman setter Lizzy Larkins had team-high totals of 27 assists and six service aces.

The other kill leaders for the Pandas were senior Sydney Nolan with nine and sophomore Ava Tilden with six. Nolan was a starter on Notre Dame’s 2020 state championship team.

Earlier this week, Nolan and Notre Dame senior libero Kamden Schrand were named first-team all-state by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association along with Julia Hunt of Holy Cross and Alivia Skidmore of St. Henry.

Local players named second-team all-state were Kiana Dinn of Ryle, Chloe Fortner of Cooper, Audrey Griffin of Scott and Elizabeth Tabeling of St. Henry.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Bowling Green 3, McCracken County 2

Lexington Dunbar 3, Boyd County 0

Notre Dame 3, Whitley County 0

Louisville Assumption 3, Louisville Mercy 0

Friday

Bowling Green (39-2) vs. Lexington Dunbar (32-10), noon

Notre Dame (32-5) vs. Louisville Assumption (34-7), 2 p.m.

Championship match, 7 p.m.