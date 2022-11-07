Northern Kentucky University, Bally sports extend partnership to televise six Norse basketball games















The Northern Kentucky University athletics department and Bally Sports Ohio announced the extension of a partnership that will bring six NKU basketball games to the regional network during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

The Norse will have four men’s basketball games and two women’s basketball contests featured on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports+.

Men’s matchups to hit the regional network include the season-opener against MAC preseason favorite Kent State on Nov. 7, clashes with Youngstown State on Dec. 1 and Milwaukee on Jan. 28 and a pre-Super Bowl showdown against IUPUI on Feb. 12. With the announcement of the Bally Sports deal, every single NKU men’s game will be broadcast live in 2022-23 on either a regional or national streaming platform, the sixth straight year this has occured for the program.

The NKU women will be featured on Bally Sports Ohio for their anticipated contests against in-state foe Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 8 and Milwaukee on Jan. 5. The Norse are the only women’s program in the Horizon League this season to have two games featured on a regional network and all of their other home game will also be available nationwide on ESPN+.

The continuing partnership between NKU and Bally Sports was executed by Norse Sports Properties.

“We are excited to announce this continuing partnership between NKU Athletics and Bally Sports Ohio that was executed by our Learfield team,” vice president and director of athletics Christina Roybal said. “This relationship provides an opportunity to continue to shine a spotlight on Northern Kentucky University on one of the best regional sports networks in the country. The relationship with the network will continue to give NKU and our student-athletes significant reach in a market that is important for continuing to build the brands of both Norse basketball programs and the university. Thank you to Bally Sports Ohio for working so closely to extend this partnership and offer our institution and student-athletes the best regional reach in the Horizon League this season.”

“The partnership with Bally’s Sports Ohio is important for the NKU Athletics departments, our university, our corporate partners and our fans,” Nose Sports Properties Tony Kountz added. “We look forward to showcasing our teams, student-athlete and university on one of the most trusted sports platforms in the country.”

Bally Sports Ohio is available in over five million homes on cable providers throughout Ohio as well as parts of Indiana, Kentucky, northwest Pennsylvania, eastern Tennessee, border communities of West Virginia and as far as southwestern New York. Half of the Horizon’s member institutions reside in Bally Sports Ohio’s TV coverage.

Along with being on DirecTV, the company also recently rolled out Bally Sports+ which allows fans to subscribe to their local Bally Sports affiliate and stream live on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, mobile, tablet devices (iOS, Android) and BallySports.com. For more information and to subscribe today visit ballysports.com/ohio-greatlakes/. Packages start at $19.99 per month or $189.99 for a year-long subscription.

Northern Kentucky on Bally Sports Ohio:

• Men’s Basketball: Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Kent State, 7 p.m.

• Men’s Basketball: Thursday, Dec. 1 vs. Youngstown State, 7 p.m.

• Women’s Basketball: Thursday, Dec. 8 vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

• Women’s Basketball: Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

• Men’s Basketball: Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

• Men’s Basketball: Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. IUPUI, 1 p.m.

