Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed names David McAleese as the organization’s new research director















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) continues to add to its team, with David McAleese joining as Research Director.

McAleese most recently held the position of Senior Director, Area Research at Macy’s Inc., where he worked since 2006.

He is a graduate of Binghamton University in New York state, where he earned both a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Geography.

Earlier this year, Tri-ED launched its Build + Elevate NKY campaign, and the organization exceeded its $4.5 million investment goal. In July, the company began working toward four initiatives funded by the campaign:

• Data-Informed Community Decision-Making

• Activate the Northern Kentucky Port Authority

• Deliver Customized Workforce Solutions

• Targeted Business Growth

McAleese will be responsible for leading the Data-Informed Community Decision-Making initiative, as well as conducting industry and economic research and supporting data management for Tri-ED and its economic development operations.

He will also provide the company with data support and share trends in demographics, economics, real estate and business so Tri-ED staff are equipped with the latest information to assist clients and communities.

“David will play an integral role in our team as we move past the investment portion of our campaign toward the implementation of our key initiatives,” said Tri-ED Vice President of Strategy Christine Russell. “We are thrilled that he brings 16 years of research experience at a Fortune 500 Company.”

In this position, McAleese will also maintain important day-to-day relationships with REDI Cincinnati, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, partner organizations, local communities and external firms.

Tri-ED is also hiring for a Workforce Development Manager and Real Estate and Project Specialist, both newly created positions within the company.

More information about these roles can be found at northernkentuckyusa.com.

Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation