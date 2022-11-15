













The Northern Kentucky Forum will present ‘The War for Future Talent’ in a program at the Kentucky Career Center’s Covington Room, 1324 Madison Ave., on Friday, 9-10 a.m.

Participants can attend in person or by ZOOM, but RSVP is required either way.

The program is based on the premise that a “smaller, more diverse workforce is a demographic reality” — and is coming soon.

Our region is discussing the workforce and workforce development. Do we have more jobs than we have people? Are we training the workforce we need? Is the problem getting better or worse?

Join the Forum for a morning cafe with Janet Harrah, senior director of Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. She will take you through the numbers and trends affecting workforce issues in Northern Kentucky, and you will leave with a deeper understanding of this important public issue facing our community and its employers, educators, and workers.

There will be complimentary coffee and pastries at this free event.

Parking is free at the Career Center.

The NKY Forum is a nonpartisan collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and the three public library districts of Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

