NKY History Hour to trace Marquis de Lafayette’s farewell tour through Northern Kentucky tonight

His 13-month tour of the 24 states of our young country included stops in Northern Kentucky, such as the city of Maddentown, which is now known as Florence.

Traveling by stagecoach and horseback, he was welcomed enthusiastically as he was the last significant surviving general of the American Revolution.

Join local author and historian Karl Lietzenmayer, as he traces some of the nobleman's local visits during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 2.

Lietzenmayer, long-time member of the Kenton County Historical Society, has edited and produced Northern Kentucky Heritage Magazine for over 25 years and has promoted and documented Northern Kentucky history in many other ways — as researcher, adviser, tour guide and writer. He also has encouraged the preservation of original documents and photographs and helped start an intern program for budding historians.

