NKY gym owner Ben Eisenmenger places third in ’22 U.S. Strongman National Championships















Northern Kentucky Gym Owner Ben Eisenmenger Places Third in 2022 U.S. Strongman National Championships

Earns status as professional strongman

Ben Eisenmenger, owner of Be Strong Gym, in Erlanger, finished in third place at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division in Erie, PA.

He also earned his professional card.

“Earning my pro card and finishing on the podium in the biggest amateur strongman competition in the country was beyond anything I ever expected competing in this sport. I’m excited to share this with my gym and my community to show that hard work and discipline over time will produce unbelievable results,” says Eisenmenger. “I have dedicated my life to helping other people get stronger, train smarter, and feel better and this title of Pro Strongman is going to open more opportunities to spread the benefits of strength training. I want to spread the joy of strength training to the community and hope to one day host Cincinnati’s Strongest Man and Woman competition!”

Ben opened his gym, Be Strong KY, in June 2020 during the COVID pandemic. He works to make it a place that shares the benefit of strength training for everyone. He offers personal training and open gym training in a 24-hour access facility that is equipped with top-quality strength training, powerlifting, and strongman equipment.

In 2021, Ben finished in first place at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division in Minneapolis, MN in 2021.

He is a certified personal trainer and a level two kettlebell instructor certified through StrongFirst. He achieved the title of Beast Tamer through StrongFirst and won Kentucky’s Strongest Man in 2018 and 2021 at 105kg and West Virginia’s Strongest Man in 2020 at 125kg weight class.

Ben is an alumnus of St. Henry District High School and has been a resident of the Cincinnati region his entire life.

The American Strongman Corporation (ASC) is the sole sanctioning and governing body for the sport of professional strongman in the United States. ASC provides American athletes with yearly opportunities by promoting several professional strongman contests across the country.