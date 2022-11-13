NKY Chamber to present annual Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook Tuesday















The NKY Chamber will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy is headed in the new year at Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook on Tuesday, November 15, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

Panelists will address economic factors and trends that will affect business owners in 2023. Scheduled speakers include:

• John Augustine, Chief Investment Officer for Huntington Bank, who has more than 35 years of experience in banking, portfolio management and market strategy. He is a former president and board member for the Dayton Society of Financial Analysts, served as an adjunct professor in the graduate school at the University of Dayton and has appeared in the national media on Fox News, CNBC and Bloomberg.

• Janet Harrah, Senior Director – Center for Economic Analysis & Development at Northern Kentucky University, who is an accomplished researcher and executive with more than 20 years of experience in regional economic analysis, serving a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to state and local governments. Her research has focused on examining the factors impacting community and economic growth and vitality.

“As one of the most well-attended Eggs ‘N Issues events of the year, the Regional Economic Outlook provides a peek behind the curtain toward economic challenges, influences and trends that will affect the local business community in 2023,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This is a great opportunity for businesses to learn and prepare so that the NKY Metro region can continue to develop and prosper for years to come.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.