NKY Chamber announces annual international trip for 2023 to Croatia next October 7-15

The NKY Chamber is excited to announce its annual international trip for 2023 will be to Croatia, October 7-15, 2023.
The trip to Croatia builds upon past successful NKY Chamber excursions to Tuscany, Greece, Spain and Ireland. The trip is open to both current and future NKY Chamber members at a starting rate of $3,199, which includes hotels, guided trips, meals, and round-trip airfare from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
Croatia features an unrivaled ancient heritage boasting captivating architecture that’s been preserved for hundreds of years. The trip will include an extended stay in Opatija, a renowned resort town visited by Austro-Hungarian aristocracy and nobility since the 19th century and the perfect home base for exploring Croatia’s Western Coast and the Istrian Peninsula. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore a first-century Roman amphitheater in Pula along with such gems as the quintessential fishing village of Rovinj and the “Golden Island” of Krk.
Travelers will also be able to take a day trip to Italy’s Venice and explore the memorable Istrian Peninsula, travel along the Dalmatian Coast, experience the unspoiled nature in Plitvice National Park, shop in the markets of Split and experience the area’s trendy restaurants.
Those who choose to extend their stay can delve into Dubrovnik, which is considered one of the best-preserved medieval walled cities in the world. Here they’ll walk along the city’s walls, delve into its rich cultural heritage, and savor the flavors of the Mediterranean.
For questions about the trip to Croatia, or to receive additional information, contact Gene Kirchner at gkirchner@nkychamber.com or call (859) 578-6395. An informational session for the trip will be hosted in early 2023.