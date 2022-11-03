NKU Norse men’s basketball ranked 19th in College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Preseason Poll















The Northern Kentucky men’s basketball program was selected at No. 19 in the nation in the opening CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Preseason Poll.

The Norse earned 147 points to claim a Top-20 spot in the rankings. NKU was joined by Horizon League foe Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked 17th, along with opponents Kent State, 7th and four other schools receiving votes — Oakland, Wright State, Youngstown State and Florida Gulf Coast University.

Northern Kentucky returns a mix of experience and youth in 2022-23 after making a run to the Horizon League Championship game last season. The Norse get their year underway with their regular season and home opener on Monday, Nov. 1 against Kent State at 7 p.m. at Truist Arena.

Visit NKUNorse.com or call 859-572-7848 for ticket information.

