NKU men’s basketball coach Darrin Horan signs two of the first members of the Class of 2023 players















Northern Kentucky men’s basketball coach Darrin Horan has signed two of the first members of the Class of 2023 as the Norse announce the addition of local high school star Jeramiah Israel of Lloyd Memorial High School and of Randall Pettus II of Bessemer City High School in North Carolina.

Jeramiah Israel

Israel just wrapped up a junior year that saw him named to the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association All-Division II team as he helped his Lloyd Memorial squad to the KY Region 9 semifinals for the first time since 2012. On their playoff run, Lloyd Memorial knocked off defending state champion Highlands High School on their way to the semis, where Israel dropped in 16 points, two rebounds and four assists.

The 6-3 guard was ranked 15th overall in the state of Kentucky by PrepHoops.com and averaged over 14 points a game during his junior campaign. To go with his success on the court, Israel is also a standout in the classroom and was named a Community Champion by the Kenton County Alliance. He will finish his senior year at Lloyd Memorial this winter.

“Jeramiah brings us good versatility and athleticism on the perimeter,” Horn said. “He is an excellent three-point shooter and terrific defender and rebounder. In addition, he is also a local product who comes from an excellent high school program in Llyod Memorial.”

Israel also competed with KY Hoop Dreams on the club level. He will join the Norse for the 2023-24 campaign.



Randall Pettus II

Pettus II just concluded his junior year that ended with Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Boys Player of the Year honors after he averaged better than 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. Pettus II helped guide the Yellow Jackets to a 23-5 record overall and a share of the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Championship. It was the program’s deepest playoff run since 1995.



The 6-3 point guard was ranked as the 47th prospect overall out of the state of North Carolina by PrepHoops.com.

“Randall is a dynamic scoring point guard with excellent athleticism and ability to separate and create on the offensive end,” Horn said. “He shoots with tremendous range and has the potential to be a playmaker on the defensive end as well.”

Pettus II is also a member of the elite Charlotte Aces AAU club and played wide receiver for the Bessemer City High School football program. He will join the Norse for the 2023-24 season.

