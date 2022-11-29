NKU basketball standout Marques Warrick Named Horizon League Player of the Week















Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball standout Marques Warrick was named the Nike Horizon League Player of the Week for the second consecutive time after a recording-setting outburst, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Warrick went off for a NCAA Division I leading and NKU Division I era record 45 points in NKU’s thrilling double overtime victory over Tennessee Tech on Sunday. His 18 made field goals in the contest also set a Northern Kentucky school record. The two conference weekly honors already match his two won during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Norse played four games in total last week between the Gulf Coast Showcase holiday tournament and the home contest against TTU, where Warrick reached double-digit scoring in all four contests. For the week, the Lexington, Kentucky native averaged 24.25 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.75 assists and 2.25 steals.

After the slate, Warrick finds himself all over the national leaderboard in made field goals (59, 4th in NCAA DI), total points (151, 9th), points per game (21.6, 12th) and total steals (14, 61st).

Warrick is the first NKU student-athlete to earn Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks since Dantez Walton earned the honor three straight times in 2019-20. Warrick was also just recently named to the Lou Henson Player of the Year Watch List, which is presented annually to the top mid-major student-athlete in NCAA DI basketball.

Northern Kentucky opens Horizon League play this week inside Truist Arena with a Thursday showdown against Youngstown State on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and follow it with a Saturday clash versus Robert Morris on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

