Newport’s East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea returning first weekend in December















The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea is returning on the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport. Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season.

The Tour includes 8 distinct homes scattered around the Historic District, each with a unique character sure to delight visitors.

After picking up tickets, visitors may walk the neighborhood and through each of the homes, which reflect Queen Anne and Italianate architecture styles from the 1890’s through 1910’s.

Interior features include original staircases, fireplace mantles, and woodwork. All homes have been selected for their distinctive interiors and exteriors and historic design plus the residences will be decorated in their best holiday finery.

Besides holiday decor, visitors will see newly renovated kitchens, sitting rooms, dining rooms, and entranceways. There is also one home still under renovation, displaying its “bones” for all to see.

Tour hours each day December 3-4 will be a little later than in past years, with homes open from 1 p.m.–7 p.m. This timing allows visitors to the Historic District to experience some new touches: Evening hours in the neighborhood and some wonderful additions to the Tour, stained glass window lighting event, and luminaries throughout the neighborhood.

There will be rest stops with bathrooms and hospitality stops along the tour route.

Tour tickets are $20, and Tea sittings are a separate cost.

Proceeds from the tour will be donated to local charities.

Purchase tickets at https://eastrow.org/victorian-christmas-tour or on the days of the event at Movement Church at 415 E. 8th St. Newport.