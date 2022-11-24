Newport on the Levee’s 4th annual Light up the Levee Saturday; holiday season events schedule















The 4th Annual Light Up the Levee Returns to Newport on Saturday, November 26.

Celebrate the season at Newport on the Levee with holiday kick off and festive experiences during the most wonderful time of year.

The family-friendly entertainment destination is preparing to ring in another magical holiday season with a festive lineup of events sure to spread cheer all season long, starting with the annual tree lighting on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Light Up the Levee returns for an exciting celebration featuring live entertainment from 3 Piece Revival, a merry holiday market to shop local gifts, festive photo opportunities, and the exciting arrival of Santa Claus.

Emcee JonJon Curl and Mr. Claus will help the crowd count down to the lighting of The Levee’s 50-foot glittering tree, while Rozzi’s famous firework show illuminates the skyline.

After the official tree lighting, the Levee will continue buzzing with excitement as holiday happenings continue throughout the season as follows:

• Bridgeview Igloos on the Levee/November 17 to January 8 |Calling all holiday squads to step inside Newport on the Levee’s festive igloos. Take in the view while enjoying food and specialty cocktails provided by Rotolo. Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance and are $40 per hour with a two-hour minimum. Each igloo accommodates up to eight guests.

• Santa on the Levee/November 26 to December 23 (weekends only) Santa’s sleigh will land at the Levee for another year of cheerful photo ops with all the good boys and girls of Newport. Grab your cameras and head to The Gallery to capture memories that will last a lifetime with the jolly man in red. Santa visits are complimentary and walk up only.

• Shop Local on the Levee/ November 26 and November 27, Celebrate Small Business Saturday with two days to shop local artisans and makers offering hand-crafted holiday goods inside The Gallery.

• Holiday Trivia Night on the Levee/Tuesday, December 6 and 13. Test your knowledge of holiday music and movies during two themed trivia nights happening from 6-8 p.m. inside Bridgeview Box Park. Choose your teams wisely as you go head-to-head with other holiday aficionados and win exciting prizes.

• Menorah Lights on the Levee/Sunday, December 18. Celebrate the first night of Chanukah during a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony hosted in The Plaza.

• Holiday Movie Night on the Levee/ /Thursday, December 22. Spread Christmas cheer for all to hear and head to the Levee for a special screening of Elf, starting at 6 p.m. Dress in your best elf-inspired outfits and sip on hot cocoa while enjoying the holiday classic.

This holiday season, guests can also experience the Levee’s newest restaurant addition: Shiners on the Levee, which will soft open on Friday for lunch and dinner (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 3.