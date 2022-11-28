Newport is accepting Letters to Santa — and he promises a reply if you write by December 16















The City of Newport encourages kids to write a letter to Santa this year. Drop you letter off in a special mailbox in the lobby of the Newport City Building at East 10th and Monmouth of mail it to:

Santa Claus

c/o Newport Community Services

998 Monmouth Street

Newport, KY 41071

If Santa received a letter by Friday, December 16, he will send a response from The North Pole.

Santa will also be in town at the Newport City Building on December 3 for free photos. Come to the Fire Department bay area.

Plan to join the City Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy refreshments inside the City building afterwards. Thanks go to the students at Newport Primary School who made ornaments and to a host of volunteers. The tree was provided this year by Tom Mitts Christmas Trees which is located behind the Peluso Market.