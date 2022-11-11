New security measures being put in place on Capitol Loop at State Capitol, partially limiting vehicular traffic















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

More new security measures can now be seen at the State Capitol, which follow the recommendations of both the Kentucky State Police and federal security partners.

Last fall, the bollards were placed on the Capitol Loop, closing the portion of the road that runs between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex to vehicular traffic, from the Floral Clock to the Rose Garden.

In protest, one lawmaker, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, introduced a resolution during this year’s regular session seeking to have the bollards removed and the road re-opened, but the measure never came up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The bollards were the first phase of the security enhancement project.

In the second phase, pre-cast bollards, planters and barriers have been installed on the lawn between the Capitol and the Capitol Annex.

Jill Midkiff with the Finance and Administration Cabinet says these new pieces, just like the bollards, may be removed to allow access for emergency vehicles or for heavy equipment needed to perform construction or repair work on the Capitol grounds. Beautification of the area will include seasonal plantings by the landscaping branch.



The total cost of the concrete planters, barriers and bollards was $58,050, which were purchased from a local pre-cast vendor, according to Midkiff. The cost of renting the crane to set the concrete in place was $2,775.

“Making the area between the floral clock and the Capitol rose garden accessible only to foot traffic provides a large, pedestrian-friendly area that will protect visitors and employees from the risk of being struck by a vehicle,” she said. “The remainder of Capital Avenue will continue to be open to motor vehicle traffic.”