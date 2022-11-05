Learning Grove’s Beth Wiseman named Afterschool Ambassador by Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance















Beth Wiseman, senior director of school-age services at Learning Grove, has been named a Kentucky Afterschool Ambassador.

Founded by the Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance (KYOSA), the Kentucky Afterschool Ambassador program’s mission is to empower up-and-coming leaders in the field of afterschool, and to advocate for afterschool confidently and effectively for all Kentucky youth. KYOSA is a community of professionals and advocates dedicated to creating exceptional out-of-school programs for every student in Kentucky.

“We are extremely proud to announce Beth Wiseman as a Kentucky Afterschool Ambassador,” said KYSOA Director Tom Haggard. “Our ambassadors are a select group of leaders who have committed to a year of civic engagement to strengthen community awareness, support effective programs, and bring diverse partners to the table.”

Wiseman has over 15 years of experience working with children. Her passion is creating supportive and inviting school-age environments and developing direct service teams to provide high-quality interactions and engagements when working with children. She joined Learning Grove to focus her efforts on school-age expansion services and consistently attaining and maintaining alignment to high-quality STARS ratings across programs.

“I am energetic and enthusiastic about my work and believe consistent, caring adults can have a dramatic impact on the life of children,” Wiseman said. “I know successful students become successful adults.”

KYOSA ambassadors receive training that prepares them for outreach to policymakers and other leaders, then participate in events and activities to promote afterschool programs and the policies that make them possible.

“Our ambassadors not only greatly benefit Kentucky’s youth, but also network with other advocates, sharpen leadership and public speaking skills, and become more engaged in the public policy process,” Haggard said.

Prior to Learning Grove, Wiseman was the director of early care and education working with Ohio out-of-school time programs in development, compliance, and quality.

Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance