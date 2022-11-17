Leadership Kentucky now accepting applications for 2023 class of ELEVATE, application deadline Dec. 9















Leadership Kentucky is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023.

ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals — average age 25-35 — in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth.

ELEVATE participants return to their companies with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. The program aims to ensure young leaders are better prepared to be catalysts of change and growth in their companies and communities.

During each three-day session, class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and self-assess and gain insights about their personal leadership abilities.

In addition, participants will attend panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, and gain increased regional and statewide perspectives while visiting different regions in Kentucky. Sessions will be held in Owensboro, Pikeville, and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky and will run from April through June.

Applications for the Class of 2023 will be available online until December 9 at leadershipky.org.

Leadership Kentucky