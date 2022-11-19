Latest data from state Dept. of Public Health shows big improvement in COVID community levels















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level.

The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC; rates counties as having a low, medium, or high community level; by whether their color is green, yellow or red.

According to the November 18 map, 110 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are green, indicating a low community level, with 10 eastern Kentucky counties having a medium level, which appear yellow on the map. No counties were in the red, meaning a high level.

This was a significant improvement over last week, when only 71 counties are green, 46 were yellow and three were red.

For more details on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community levels and more, go to the state’s website.

There were six new cases of monkeypox reported in Kentucky this week, bringing the total number to 80, according to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Jefferson County continues to have the most cases at 43, including one new case this week. Fayette has had 11; Warren 5; Kenton 4; Boone, Campbell and Christian have each had two. There has been one case apiece reported in Barren, Floyd, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, and Simpson counties. 79 of the 80 cases have occurred in men.

In addition, Gov. Andy Beshear says influenza is now spreading widely in Kentucky. There has also been one influenza death reported for Kentucky’s current 2022-2023 influenza season.

Most influenza detections in the state have been identified as Type A.

The flu vaccine, which has been updated this year, is expected to perform well against this circulating strain, according to state health officials.