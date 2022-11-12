KY Collaborative for Families and Schools, including Learning Grove, kicks off week of family engagement















The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week Nov. 14- 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships.

The collaborative includes NKY’s Learning Grove.

The week will kick off with an official proclamation signing by Governor Andy Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 am EST and recognition of 32 schools and one early childhood center as certified Family Friendly Schools.

Following the proclamation signing and celebration, Family Engagement Week in Education will include virtual events for families, educators, and community members.

The week highlights include webinars for family leadership, after-school time, planning for college, and strategies for more meaningful family engagement. A full schedule of events can be found here.



“We’d like to congratulate the first set of schools to receive certification as they will set an example for other schools in years to come. We look forward to the events of this week as families, educators, and community members, celebrate family partnership in Kentucky schools. We know the number one predictor to student success is the extent to which their families are involved in education,” said Brooke Gill, Senior Director Family Engagement for the Prichard Committee.



Partners in this work include, The Prichard Committee, Partners for Rural Impact, Learning Grove, the National Center for Families Learning, Daviess County Public Schools, and the Kentucky Department of Education.



The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools is an initiative by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. It is a network of families, schools, districts, and community partners focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities, and shared decision-making power across the Kentucky education system.

2022 Certified Family Friendly Schools — to date