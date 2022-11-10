KSO’s 31st season continues Saturday with the works of Frank Zappa, David Bowie, and Philip Glass















This Saturday the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its 31st season with the symphonic works of Frank Zappa, David Bowie and Philip Glass.

When pop music traverses into the symphonic realm, it is often the iconoclast making the foray. Frank Zappa certainly went his own way with his brand of rock music, and he left his final imprint in 1992 with a collection of short symphonic works under the banner — The Yellow Shark.

Glam rocker/composer David Bowie and musician/producer Brian Eno penned instrumental works and teamed up with minimalist composer Philip Glass, who took their songs and incorporated them into his “Low” Symphony and “Heroes” Symphony (named after Bowie albums).

Hearing their instrumental music performed live today is a rare experience.

Don’t miss it!

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, directed by J.R. Cassidy, with the innovative, ecclectic, and the somewhat puzzling music of iconoclasts Frank Zappa and David Bowie at Greaves Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 12, on the campus of NKU.

Tickets are $19 —$35 (children 50% off). For those who are out of the area, or who must stay home, the KSO live streams each concert (with multiple cameras) for your ‘at home access’ for $35. Tickets are available online at kyso.org or by phone at (859) 431-6216.