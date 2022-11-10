Kentucky League of Cities presents ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award to Rep. Kim Moser















The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented Representative Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill) with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award. Rep. Moser sponsored House Bill 565 in the 2022 Regular Session and played an instrumental role in the passage of House Bill 777. Both measures are focused on improving the health and safety of Kentucky communities.

“Representative Moser has always been a strong supporter of cities, and she showed that again in the 2022 session,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The language in House Bill 565 resulted from great collaboration among the League, law enforcement, and Representative Moser. The measure allowed officers and recruits to take some law enforcement basic training and annual in-service courses online, saving tax dollars and making it easier for communities to retain and recruit officers.”

KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll thanked Representative Moser for helping cities improve public safety. “As chairman of the House Health and Family Services Committee, Representative Moser understood the importance of House Bill 777 and its impact on vital emergency medical care in our cities. Her work was crucial for its passage, and we already see the bill’s positive impact in helping save lives.”

“I am honored to have been named a ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ recipient by the Kentucky League of Cities,” Representative Moser responded. “One of the most important factors for effective government is building strong relationships at local, state, and federal levels. Local officials know what is best for their communities; thus, it is imperative that we include them when considering legislation affecting their communities. Most recently, we have allocated funds to improve outdated water and sewer systems in our communities, emergency medical transport, and law enforcement training opportunities. I am proud to have supported these measures, which will improve the lives of all Kentuckians.”

Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of more than 370 cities across the Commonwealth. KLC gives a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award to legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.