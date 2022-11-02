Kentucky Department of Education now accepting nominations for 2024 Teacher Awards















Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Awards.

Any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible. Nominations may be submitted online.

Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents, or anyone from the community who has an interest in honoring an outstanding educator.

“The Kentucky Teacher Awards are an excellent opportunity to highlight the people who go above and beyond to help our students gain the skills they need to pursue their own dreams,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We have 42,000 public school educators, and I encourage you to nominate deserving teachers for this award.”

All nominated teachers will be invited to submit a formal application by Feb. 21.

Nominees should:

• Be an expert in their field who advances growth for students of all backgrounds and abilities; • Build collaborative relationships with colleagues, students and families to create a school culture of equity and success; • Deliberately connect the classroom to the community to impact student growth and learning; • Be a lifelong learner and teacher leader and use innovative learning experiences in and out of the classroom; and • Express themselves in an engaging and clear way that conveys the lived classroom experience to a variety of audiences.

A blue ribbon panel of education professionals from around the state will judge all applications. Advancing candidates will receive additional review and evaluations.

Teacher Achievement Award winners and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be announced later in 2023 and honored with cash prizes and other awards. The 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the 2024 National Teacher of the Year competition.

Now in its 23rd year, the Kentucky Teacher Awards program is a collaboration between private industry and public education.

Kentucky Department of Education