Kenton County Public Library offering full slate of holiday activities throughout month of December

Kenton County Public Library is offering a number of activities throughout the month of December to celebrate the holidays.

KCPL’s three branches — Covington, Independence and Erlanger — will feature light displays, visits with Santa, a holiday alpaca, crafts and more this holiday season.

Scheduled events include:

• Holiday Market

Friday, Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m.

Independence Branch

Enjoy live music and hot cocoa while you browse the vendors to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts made by local artists and crafters.

• Model Trains for the Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 am 5 pm & Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-5 p.m.

Covington Branch

Tri-State NTRAK showcases its model train display, specially designed scenery and model train layouts.

• Shop ‘til You Drop Used Book Sale

Sunday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 10; library hours.

Erlanger Branch

A book is a gift that always fits. Shop the Friends of the Library Used Book Sale. Proceeds support library programs and services. Sale closes 30 minutes prior to the library. Saturday, fill a bag for $5.

• Holiday Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1:30-4 p.m.

Covington Branch

1:30 p.m. – The Space Painter presents a Dicken’s classic.

2:30-4 p.m. – Pictures with the holiday Alpaca, Register by calling 859.962.4077. Classic holiday music, Festival of Lights craft, Kwanza-inspired treats, reindeer games and an ornament workshop.

• Concert: Cincinnati Civic Orchestra

Thursday, Dec. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.

Erlanger Branch

The Cincinnati Civic Orchestra will delight you with holiday selections during the performance for all ages.

• Winter Wonderland

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 & 10, 6-8 p.m.

Erlanger Branch

Enjoy live holiday musical performances, a glow party for kids and a train display, crafts, a holiday photo booth and circus performers. Greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when they arrive on a fire truck at 6 p.m. Treats available for purchase from Chloe’s Creations.

• Holiday Pictures with Miniature Horses

Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m.

Independence

Stop by to get a photo with Ranger or Silver, two miniature horses from Milestones, Inc.

• Winter Folktale Expo

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5-6 p.m.

Erlanger Branch

Join the Homeschool community for a winter Folktale Expo. Enjoy their presentations and displays as you learn about these interesting winter tales from around the world.

• Close Knit Community

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2-4 p.m.

Covington Branch

We will be hosting a knit/crochet-a-thon where all items (blankets, hats, gloves and so on) will be donated to charities. Supplies will be provided.

• A Madcap Christmas Carol

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m.

Erlanger Branch

Madcap turns this Christmas ghost story into a fantastically funny tale, bringing your favorite Dickens characters to life with giant puppets and exciting new twists.