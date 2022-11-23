KDA opens applications for 2023 summer internship program to all Kentucky college students















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is encouraging Kentucky college students seeking a career in agriculture or government to apply for positions in KDA’s internship program for the 2023 summer.

“Kentucky Department of Agriculture internships offer the unique opportunity to work alongside our employees and agriculture community,” Commissioner Quarles said. “This experience can give students valuable insight to launch careers in agriculture or an ag-related field. If you are a college student with an interest in an agricultural career, we encourage you to apply.”

﻿In addition to agriculture, KDA interns may work in education, computer science, marketing, communications, pre-law, and other fields. Internships will run from June to August.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college, university, or vocational-technical program. Applicants can be enrolled in either undergraduate or graduate school.

To apply, download and complete the application on KDA’s website. Applicants must provide a résumé, cover letter, and three references. Applications and attachments must be emailed to Mark.White@ky.gov or mailed to:

Mark White

Division of Human Resources

Kentucky Department of Agriculture

107 Corporate Drive

Frankfort, KY 40601

Applications must be postmarked no later than Jan. 6, 2023.

For more information, visit to kyagr.com or contact Mark White at 502-782-0291 or Mark.White@ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture