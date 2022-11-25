Kathryn Witt’s Cincinnati Scavenger challenges you to figure out riddles, learn region; book signings















Local author Kathryn Witt has book signing and mini-scavenger hunt events in December for Cincinnati Scavenger, published by Reedy Press.

Witt’s new book is a fun, challenging, and memory-making way to explore the city on foot as you uncover its mystery and history among the diverse neighborhoods of the Queen City’s region.

Take your family or a group of friends to puzzle out 345 riddles and clues spread through 19 neighborhoods — and hunt through the streets of Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana..

An avid traveler who grew up and chose to stay in Greater Cincinnati, Witt brings her love and enthusiasm for its varied and vibrant communities to this one-of-a-kind adventure, whose clues are presented entirely in rhyming verse and accompanied by visual hints.

Locals and visitors alike will be inspired to see Cincinnati in a brand-new way as they tackle one or all the clues and put their curiosity to the test.

Can you guess the clues? The main characters of a Norwegian folk tale. An outdoor lipstick. A prehistoric creature who hails from the Mesozoic Era. A restaurant linked to Shakespeare. . .Just to hint at a few.

Check out these opportunities:



Friday, December 2, from 6–9 p.m.

Book signing with Kathryn Witt, author of Cincinnati Scavenger

Bellevue First Friday Holiday Market Walk

Le Sorelle Boutique

341 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue

Free and open to the public



Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Book signing with Kathryn Witt, author of Cincinnati Scavenger

Annual Holiday Bazaar Vendor & Craft Fair, Fundraiser for the R.C. Durr YMCA Leaders Club of youth leaders: https://www.facebook.com/events/rc-durr-ymca/annual-holiday-bazaar/669208667874100/

R.C. Durr YMCA

5874 Veterans Way, Burlington

Free and open to the public

Saturday, December 3, from 6–10 p.m.

Book signing with Kathryn Witt, author of Cincinnati Scavenger

Essex Studios Annual ArtWalk

Essex Studios

2511 Essex Pl, Cincinnati,

Free and open to the public

Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Mini-scavenger hunt with Kathryn Witt, author of Cincinnati Scavenger. A mini-scavenger hunt along the lines of “Let’s Make a Deal” plus custom drink special, The Cincinnati Scavenger, for the occasion.

Second Sight Spirits

301 Elm St, Ludlow,

Free and open to the public

Kathryn Witt is an award-winning travel and lifestyle writer, syndicated travel and travel goods columnist, and author of several books, including Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure and the novel, The Secret of the Belles.

She is currently writing a travel book focused on her beautiful home state of Kentucky. A member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and Authors Guild, she lives in the Greater Cincinnati area, in a neighborhood in Northern Kentucky. Follow the Secrets and Scavengers Facebook page at facebook.com/SecretCincinnatiNKY.