Horizon’s Mary Ann Noll fund makes first award, supports Covington Community Montessori students















The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds has awarded its first scholarship for a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington.

“The generosity of contributors to the fund and the dedication of the student’s family have made this possible,” said Ana Noll Summe, Directress at Covington Community Montessori.

Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages three through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington, as well from within the city. As a nonprofit, the school strives to serve all youth and families, and relies on charitable giving and fundraising to supplement tuition fees for families who would otherwise be unable to afford the cost.

To support these tuition needs and to bring high quality Montessori education to more families, one of the fund’s goals is to offer scholarship opportunities to children of students residing at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House, located just blocks away from the school at 824 Greenup Street. The Lincoln Grant House provides affordable, safe, and quality housing, on-site case management, an Academic Service Center, children’s library, and computer lab, which enables resident, many of them first generation college students, to find success in their quest for self-reliance.

The endowment was founded to memorialize the short life of Mary Ann Noll and to provide tuition assistance for attendance at the school. The fund reached the initial goal of more than $100,000 and is now seeking donations to buffet against market fluctuations.

For more information or to make a gift to the Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552. Checks can also be mailed to Horizon Community Funds at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011 (memo: M. A. Noll Endowment). Your gift to the Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund lifts more students for their educational journey in Northern Kentucky.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

