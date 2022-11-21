High school football coaches name players selected to All-Northern Kentucky teams for 2022 season

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
His senior season was cut short by a knee injury, but Beechwood football player Mitchell Berger was a first-team selection at both running back and linebacker on the 2022 All-Northern Kentucky offensive and defensive teams.
Berger was one of two running backs and four linebackers who received the most votes in those positions on ballots turned in by members of the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association. To be on the All-Northern Kentucky ballot, a player had to be named to the four local all-star teams in Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A/2A or Class 1A.
Berger had 1,119 yards rushing, 251 yards receiving and scored 23 touchdowns in Beechwood’s first eight games before the season-ending knee injury.
The team did not post his total tackles at linebacker, but he was part of a defensive unit that held six of its first eight opponents to seven points or less while allowing 172 yards per game.
The other player named first-team All-Northern Kentucky at two positions was Covington Catholic junior Braylon Miller at wide receiver and defensive back. He caught 33 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns while getting 28 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Simon Kenton senior Chase Crone was the top vote-getter at quarterback. In addition to passing for 1,378 yards and 15 touchdowns, he rushed for 971 yards and 19 TDs. Eight of his scoring passes went to Chase Willams, who was among the first-team nominees at wide receiver.
One of the first-team players on defense was Cooper linebacker Jack Lonaker, who ranked among the state’s leading tacklers with 13.5 per game. The defensive linemen included Xavier Campbell of Beechwood and Austin Alexander of Cooper, who lead the area in quarterback sacks with 11 each.
The coaches also released this year’s Top 26 Award recipients. Each of the 20 teams in the association select one player to receive an award and the coaches vote on six additional players to be honored for having exceptional seasons.
All-Northern Kentucky Teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback – Chase Crone (Simon Kenton). Running backs – Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Demetrick Welch (NewCath).
Linemen – Adam Bowman (Highlands), Joe Cooley (Lloyd), Drew Dickerson (Ryle), Konner Huljack (Beechwood), Aiden Jones (CovCath), Thomas Schramm (CovCath), Aba Selm (Simon Kenton).
Tight end – Willie Rodriquez (CovCath). Wide receivers – Isaiah Johnson (Cooper), Liam McCormick (Beechwood), Braylon Miller (CovCath), Sam Wilke (Brossart), Chase Williams (Simon Kenton).
Kicker – Tyler Smith (Brossart). Athlete – Curtez Hill (Holmes).
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen – Austin Alexander (Cooper), Xavier Campbell (Beechwood), Aiden Harris (Simon Kenton), Max Lawrie (CovCath), Ben Reeves (CovCath).
Linebackers – Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Josh Bowling (Simon Kenton), Jack Lonaker (Cooper), Brach Rice (Dixie Heights).
Defensive backs – Adam Dunn (Highlands), Kaden Gardner (Ryle), Braylon Miller (CovCath), Luke Runyon (NewCath), Luke Schieber (Simon Kenton).
Punters – Carson Cass (Highlands), Mason Meyer (Brossart).
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback – Kolton Smith (NewCath). Running backs – Jayden Lawson (Simon Kenton), Owen Leen (CovCath).
Lineman – Jake Harmeyer (Cooper), Jake Puthoff (Simon Kenton), Grant Reece (Conner), Dylan Schulkers (Campbell County), Austin Waddell (Beechwood).
Tight end – Torin O’Shea (Beechwood). Wide receivers – Trey Barnett (Dixie Heights), Jaiden Combs (Campbell County), Thomas King (Ludlow).
Kicker – Andrew Petty (Simon Kenton). Athlete – Charlie Noon (Highlands).
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Linemen – Avender Abrams (Lloyd), Torin O’Shea (Beechwood), Thomas Plymesser (Lloyd).
Linebackers – Emauryon Arnold (Holmes), Aiden Jones (CovCath), Amari Riley (Lloyd), Sam Robinson (Highlands), Jacob Savage (Ryle).
Defensive backs – Lukas Colemire (Ryle), Carson Craycraft (Beechwood), Jaxson Rice (Ludlow), Antonio Robinson (Beechwood).
Top 26 Awards
Beechwood – Mitchell Berger, Austin Waddell. Bellevue – James Long. Boone County – Braden McCarty. Brossart – Eli Twehues. Campbell County – Mitch McElroy. Conner – Grant Reece. Cooper – Jake Harmeyer, Jayce Hotchkiss. CovCath – Aiden Jones. Dayton – Landyn Hopper. Dixie Heights – Brach Rice. Highlands – Charlie Noon, Adam Bowman. Holmes – Damarcus Winn. Holy Cross – Donovan Ambrocio. Lloyd – Amari Riley, Joe Cooley. Ludlow – Jaxson Rice. NewCath – Luke Runyon. Newport – Quincy Barber. Ryle – Kaden Gardner, Logan Verax. Scott – Nolan Hunter. Simon Kenton – Chase Crone, Josh Bowling.