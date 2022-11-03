Governor reminds that kynect enrollment is open for ’23 health, dental benefits















Gov. Beshear announced that Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage that begins in 2023 on the state-based marketplace, kynect.

Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through Jan. 15.

Kentuckians can browse plans by typing in their zip code on the kynect site. Enrollment assistance is also available by contacting a kynector, someone who is trained to explain coverage options, either online or by calling 855-459-6328. A licensed health insurance agent can also help.

The Governor re-launched kynect as a state-based health care marketplace to help ensure more Kentucky families have easy access to information about their health plans and benefits. The program also expanded to include rent, food and child care assistance programs for those in need.

“Taking care of our health and well-being is critical – and kynect makes it easy and more affordable to do so,” Gov. Beshear said. “Health care is a basic human right – and in Kentucky, we have made it a top priority to remove barriers to health care so our families can live their best life.”

Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said, “In addition to the peace of mind that health and dental coverage brings. There is no doubt that having a way to pay for health care helps people get into and stay in the workforce.”

“More people now qualify for help,” said Carrie Banahan, deputy secretary for the cabinet. “Even if you did not qualify for financial help before based on your income, you may qualify now with federal savings.”

If you’re applying for help paying your monthly premium, you’ll need to provide basic information, including your name, date of birth and information about each person in your household, even those not applying for coverage.



kynect hosts a real-time eligibility system that delivers tax credit results in seconds and entails integration with agencies such as the Department for Medicaid Services and the Department for Community Based Services. Four companies will offer health care policies in 2023 in Kentucky: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareSource, Passport by Molina and WellCare of Kentucky. Dental plans are offered by Anthem Dental and BEST Life Health and Insurance Company.

Open Enrollment in a qualified health plan overlaps with other annual open enrollments. Medicaid members may change their coverage provider through Dec. 2. Medicare beneficiaries may make changes through Dec. 7. Both Medicaid and Medicare members’ enrollment choices take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.