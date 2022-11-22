Governor declares College Application Month, hoping students pursue education beyond high school















Governor Andy Beshear has declared November 2022 as College Application Month in the Commonwealth, encouraging more Kentucky students to pursue education beyond high school graduation.

Led by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), College Application Month seeks to increase the number of Kentucky students pursuing a college degree or other higher education credentials. KHEAA’s partners in this effort include the American College Application Campaign and multiple education and college access organizations.

“Kentucky is experiencing an historic economic boom, and businesses need qualified employees who have the technical skills and educational training necessary to handle these new jobs,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now is a great time for students to apply to a college or technical school that will help prepare them to take on the jobs of the future.”

The college application process can be confusing and intimidating, but KHEAA staff are available to help guide high school students through personalized, onsite assistance. The agency also has created free, online toolkits for Kentucky College Application Campaign participants at kygoestocollege.com. Students, parents and college access professionals can sign up for mobile assistance by texting ‘OUTREACH’ to 1-800-928-8926.

“We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season and we are all looking forward to some time off this week,” said Diana Barber, interim executive director at KHEAA. “I hope students will use this free time wisely and complete their college application requirements.”

KHEAA is the agency that administers the merit-based Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, program. For more information about KEES or other Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

In addition to grants and scholarships, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for educational expenses. For more information, visit kysaves.com.

KHEAA’s sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Education Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance existing student loans. For more information, visit advantageeducationloan.com.