GO!vember campaign guides Kentucky students and families on how to apply and pay for college















Kentucky high school students and their families will get some help navigating how to apply and pay for college with a new information campaign that runs through November.

The GO!vember campaign is a collaboration between the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, GEAR UP Kentucky, Kentucky Advising Academy, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

“We have a responsibility to make sure a student’s college and career choices are not limited by a lack of information or support,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “The GO!vember campaign will help us direct students and their families to the resources they need to successfully navigate the college application and financial aid processes.”

GO!vember will feature a Facebook Live event, Making the Perfect College/Career Training Match, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 15. This event, which is occurring during Kentucky Family Engagement Week, will give parents and guardians information on what it takes to get into college from an academic perspective and give them tools to help their students find the right academic or technical program.

The campaign’s student resource hub serves as a one-stop-shop for downloadable resources on choosing a college and major, completing the FAFSA, applying for scholarships, enrolling in dual credit programs and more.

GO!vember supports the state goal of having 60% of working-age Kentuckians with a college-level certificate or degree by 2030. Reaching that goal will bring the state closer to the projected national average and make Kentucky more competitive in an economy where most new jobs require a postsecondary credential.

