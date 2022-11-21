Girl Scouts add three new board members, ramp up for NKY Leadership campus campaign















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has appointed three new board members to its Board of Directors, led by Board President, Karen Greenwell.

Liz Wurtenberger, Julie Hostrander and Jess Bell, Teen Board Member, will begin serving the organization in 2023. The three women will work to raise awareness and funding for the “Challenge A Girl to Change Our World” campaign, to create a Leadership Center in Erlanger that will be transformational for girls in Northern Kentucky and throughout the Commonwealth.

Liz Wurtenberger, a Crescent Springs resident, is a Gold Award recipient and lifetime member of the Girl Scouts. Wurtenberger has served as an adult volunteer for Girl Scout councils in five states. Along with her involvement in Girl Scouts, she is a mother of two young children and Tax Director at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Cincinnati. Her experience in auditing tax provisions of multinational corporations and providing tax consulting services to clients in a variety of industries will be an asset to GSKWR.

Jess Bell, Ambassador Girl Scout and resident of Alexandria, has been a Girl Scout for four years. As a member of the Teen Advisory Committee and Silver Award winner, she spends time learning about finances, the outdoors, and serving the community. When pursuing her Silver Award, Jess remodeled a room at her local church for the youth group, even when COVID presented obstacles. Her creativity and tenacity will bring a youthful mind to the board.

Lexington resident, Julie Hostrander, is a CIP Compliance/Controls Specialist for LG&E and KU Energy in Louisville. She has over a decade of experience in Information Technology. Julie brings her expertise in relationship development and navigating increasingly complex networks of stakeholders as well as a passion for equity and inclusion to the GSKWR board.

As the Northern Kentucky Leadership Campus campaign progresses, Wurtenberger, Bell, and Hostrander, along with the rest of the board, will bring creativity, financial knowledge, and stakeholder management to the project. Currently in Phase One of the campaign, GSKWR will create a Leadership Center that will include a Command Center, Retail Center and Entrepreneurship Center; nearly $1,000,000 has been raised toward the $ 2 million necessary to complete Phase One.

For more information about the Challenge A Girl to Change Our World campaign, or to donate, please visit https://www.gskentucky.org/en/Support/nky-capital-campaign.html.