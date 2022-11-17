Gateway Community and Technical College to offer couple’s message clinic November 21 in Covington















Massage Therapy Technology students and faculty at Gateway Community and Technical College are hosting a couple’s/partner massage workshop at the college’s Professional Services Building in Covington on November 21.

The workshop is based on simple, easy-to-learn techniques that are designed to teach beginners the therapeutic benefits and basic skills of massage therapy that can be performed at home.

Massage Therapy Technology students will explain and demonstrate the principles and basic procedures used to effectively perform each message technique, while the second half of the workshop will allow each attendee to practice the learned techniques that emphasize and focus on the face, neck, back, and feet.

A $20 per couple/partner registration fee is required to attend, and the deadline to register is Friday, November 18. The workshop is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. and will be held at Gateway’s Professional Services Building at 438 Scott Street in Covington, Room – UC302.

Registration for the workshop can be made online at ws.kctcs.edu.

“My students and I are thrilled to invite the community to attend this fun and informative workshop to learn some of the basic massage techniques that can easily be applied at home with a spouse, partner, or friend,” said Associate Massage Therapy Technology Instructor Lance Nelson. “The areas of instruction this year will include strokes of the face, neck, back, and feet, as well as some deep stress relief breathing techniques to conclude the workshop.”

All are welcome to attend the event, couples, partners, or pairs of friends. Attendees are required to wear comfortable pants, a t-shirt, or a tank top.

The workshop will be limited to ten couples/pairs to ensure that all attendees exclusively receive personal attention and instruction from Gateway’s Massage Therapy students and skilled instructor, Lance Nelson.

The Massage Therapy Technology program at Gateway provides students with a solid foundation in integrative massage modalities, as well as the promotion of health and well-being. Course techniques range from entry-level Swedish massage through advanced clinical massage practices, which are used in sports and orthopedic therapy for athletes or patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery.

Gateway’s Massage Therapy Technology courses include anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, medical terminology, and business courses that help students prepare for private practice operation.

Gateway Community and Technical College