Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.

He died on Monday, November 7, at age 93 at Emerald Trace in Elsmere, after a full life of service to others. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Patricia Sommerkamp, who was part of the dynamic duo who helped make Northern Kentucky a great place to call home.

He is also survived by a son, Dr. Greg Sommerkamp and wife Abby of Edgewood; daughters, Daria Nantista of Crestview Hills, Tara Santry and husband Rick of Allendale, NJ; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Frank Sommerkamp touched so many organizations and lead so many initiatives, all with his signature enthusiasm and positivity. Something needed to be done that was good for the community — “sure,” Frank would say. “Let’s do it.”

He was always the person “working the room” at any community gathering or social event. The one with the big smile and welcoming handshake who knew your name and the name of your kids. The one who welcomed everyone in with a kind word and an uplifting attitude. His positivity was contagious and he shared generously.

Frank headed what was a big, must-do community gathering back in those days — the Spiral Festival, which was a week-long series of events that engaged hundreds of community leaders and volunteers around a major race day at Turfway Park and led to one of the biggest gatherings of the year involving tents and festivities and good times for all — and had a number of charitable components.

A graduate of Xavier, he was vice president of Government Affairs for Cincinnati Bell and served as the volunteer chair of the Northern Kentucky Chamber in the early days of the united, regional Chamber. He also served as chair and/or member of the Thomas More College Board of Trustees, the Greater Cincinnati Convention board, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors board, the Covington Business Council, the then-Forward Quest board of directors, the Covington Rotary Club, the Greater Cincinnati United Way, the Tri-ED board, the St. Pius school board, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport board, and the St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. He also served on the Crestview Hills City Council.

That’s just to name a few. But the point is that Frank Sommerkamp’s footprints were everywhere, always leaving a path for others to follow.

He and his wife, Pat, were the recipients of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Devou Cup in 2014. And Frank gathered awards aplenty through his long career.

Frank was in the NKY Sports Hall of Fame and was a member of St. Pius X Church, Summit Hills Country Club and Five Seasons Family Sports Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sommerkamp, Sr. and Laura Nienaber Sommerkamp; brothers, Paul and Bill Sommerkamp, and sister, Esther Averdick.

Visitation is Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood.

Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Thomas More University, to the Sommerkamp Family Scholarship Fund, 333 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 or Faith Community Pharmacy, 7033 Burlington Pike #4, Florence, KY 41042.