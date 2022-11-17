Fort Mitchell City Council names Rob Nader as new police chief, to be sworn in January of 2023















The City of Fort Mitchell has named Rob Nader as its new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022.

Nader, a resident of Fort Mitchell along with his family, was unanimously appointed as chief by Fort Mitchell City Council during its Monday meeting.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity to serve the community where my family and I live,” said Nader.

Nader retired from the Covington Police Department in August where he spent 25 years as a police officer, including the last five years as chief.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Rob join the City of Fort Mitchell,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “Chief Nader’s experience and strong leadership will be a major asset in enhancing our police department and protecting our community.”

Schierberg is retiring after serving Fort Mitchell as its police chief since 2016. He also served as acting city administrator in 2020.

“Andrew’s definitely going to be missed around here,” said Hehman. “We thank him for his dedication and service to the city. We know he will have continued success in the future.”

Nader will be officially sworn-in as the new City of Fort Mitchell Police Chief in January 2023.

City of Fort Mitchell