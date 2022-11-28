Former governor John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol Tues.; private memorial service Wed.















Gov. Andy Beshear is inviting the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown was the 55th Governor of the Commonwealth, serving from 1979 to 1983. He was 88 years old when he passed away last Monday.

“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Gov. Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”

A private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday, but Kentuckians will be able to view the service on Kentucky Educational Television and ket.org.

Gov. Beshear directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment.

Individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth are encouraged to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

