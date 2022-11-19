Florence Rotary Club, Gateway C&TC to establish endowment honoring John and Connie Salyers















The Rotary Club of Florence will be celebrating the establishment of the John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant Endowment at a special ceremony to be held at Gateway Community & Technical College on Monday at 11:45 a.m.

The John & Connie Salyers Hand Up Grant was created in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Florence and Gateway Community & Technical college to honor the late Rotarian and his wife, John and Connie Salyers. The grant will help eligible Gateway students by providing them with emergency funds to support their needs. Adding this layer of financial stability will help ensure students’ persistence and motivation to graduate.

John Salyers was a longtime Rotary Club member, District 6740 Governor, and supporter of his community. Having been a police officer and representative for Senator Jim Bunning, he gave back to the public his entire life. Connie was also committed to providing for her community, working as a middle school teacher for over 40 years.

As both of them stood for higher education, the Salyers Hand Up Grant will honor their legacy in a way that continues to give back to the community and help those pursuing a quality education.

Anyone interested in contributing to this fund, may contact the Gateway Community & Technical College Development Department at (859)442-1177 or email adrijana.kowatsch@kctcs.edu.

All support is tax deductible and 100% of contributions are used for the purpose for which they are given.

If you plan on attending, please RSVP here. The event will be held at Gateway’s campus, 500 Technology Way, Florence, Rm. B123.

It will also be livestreamed on Rotary YouTube Channel