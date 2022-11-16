First National Bank of Kentucky opens second NKY location in Florence















First National Bank of Kentucky (FNBKY) opened its second Northern Kentucky banking center located at 8545 US-42 in Florence.

This is the community bank’s sixth retail operation in Kentucky with physical locations ranging from Crestwood to Fort Wright.

“I am very happy to open our second Northern Kentucky Location to the community,” said President Lytle Thomas. “Our team has been working hard to open this center ahead of the holiday season to better serve our communities. Our newest location brings even more convenience and added banking service to our customers in Florence and Union.”

The Florence banking center opening reinforces the bank’s commitment to the Northern Kentucky community and promotes economic growth. This includes added employment opportunities for various skill sets and experience levels within the bank.

The building remodel was completed by local contractors and trades.

“We are very happy to announce the opening of our long awaited, first full-service office in Boone County,” said Doug Miles, vice president of business development. “The Florence and Union areas have provided many opportunities for us to serve our clients over the years and we are quite excited to bring our full suite of customer-focused offerings to both existing and future customers alike.”

The new office will be staffed by Market Manager Corey Sidebottom who has deep roots in Northern Kentucky and brings years of banking experience to the new location. Sidebottom’s experience combined with the bank’s technology and product mix promises to deliver outstanding banking service.

As FNBKY expands into the Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati market, it will continue to utilize innovative technology and efficient products to meet the individual needs of its customers in an independent, small-bank environment.

The new Florence banking center hours will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The new banking center will have a 24-hour ATM, two drive thru lanes opening at 8 a.m. daily, and night depository box. Visit www.fnbkentucky.com for more bank information.

First National Bank of Kentucky opened its first location in 1881 in Carrollton, Kentucky, and today operates six branches throughout the Northern Kentucky region, including: Two locations in Carrollton and others in Crestwood, Warsaw, Ft. Wright and now Florence.

First National Bank of Kentucky’s mission to serve and invest in their communities guided them through over 140 years of historical challenges. Utilizing innovative banking technology, FNBKY continues to stay true to its community values.